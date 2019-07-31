Amedisys, the Baton Rouge-based home health and hospice company, posted second quarter net income of $33.7 million, or $1.02 a share, Wednesday after the markets closed.
For the second quarter of 2018, earnings were $33.3 million, or 98 cents a share. Revenue rose 20% to $493 million from $411.6 million a year ago. Operating expenses were up 21.5% to $448.2 million from $368.8 million.
The company updated its guidance for the rest of the year and is projecting net revenue will fall between $1.94 billion and $1.98 billion, with adjusted earnings per share estimated to be in the range of $4.05 and $4.12.
Amedisys closed Wednesday at $137.89 a share, up 21 cents or .15%
The company also announced it had reached a deal to acquire the
the right to operate certified home health care services from New York-based Premier Home Health Care Services, Inc. The deal, expected to close in six months, will allow Amedisys to operate in in Westchester, Bronx and New York counties. The company is already operating in neighboring Kings and Queens counties.