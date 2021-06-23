A sign promotes job opportunities at St. Vincent's Hotel in New Orleans during May.

number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana dropped by 4,700 from April to May, as most sectors saw declines in workers.

There were 1,829,200 jobs in Louisiana during May, according to figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s down from 1,833,900 in April. The numbers are seasonally adjusted.

. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)