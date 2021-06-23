The number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana dropped by 4,700 from April to May, as most sectors saw declines in workers.
There were 1,829,200 jobs in Louisiana during May, according to figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s down from 1,833,900 in April. The numbers are seasonally adjusted.
Despite the drop in the number of jobs, the Louisiana Workforce Commission said the state’s unemployment rate fell slightly, from 7.2% in April to 7.1%.
The total number of private sector jobs dropped by 3,800, from 1,520,700 to 1,516,900. Government jobs also were down, going from 313,200 in April to 312,300.
Most employment sectors were down from April to May. The biggest drop was in manufacturing, which shed 1,600 jobs, going from 127,000 in April to 125,400, a 1.3% decrease.
Construction shed 800 jobs from April to May, a .7% decrease. There were 117,100 jobs in May, compared to 116,300 in April.
Education and health services dropped by .5%, or 1,600 jobs, going from 311,900 to 310,300.
Leisure and hospitality, a sector hard hit by the COVID pandemic, was down 500 jobs month to month, or .3%. The number of jobs went from 194,400 in April to 193,900 in May.
Trade, transportation and utilities was down 1,000 jobs, or .3%, going from 362,700 to 361,700.
Professional and business services was the big winner. The sector added 600 jobs from April to May, a .3% gain, going from 205,900 to 206,500.
Financial activities was the other sector to add jobs, going from 88,700 to 89,000. That 300 job gain resulted in a .3% increase.