More than 2 1/2 years after Reserve Communications and Computer Corp. completed its acquisition of Eatel, the combined telecommunication company is changing its name.
As of March 1, the business will be known as REV, a name that combines Reserve Communications, Eatel and Vision Communications, which was acquired by Eatel in 2012.
The new name has been introduced to subscribers as an insert in their February bills, said Josh Descant, REV’s chief executive officer.
“It’s a nice play on an acronym and a word,” he said. “We’re connecting communities with technology.”
Reserve Communications finalized its acquisition of Eatel in May 2019. The eureka moment to use the REV name happened at the end of 2019, Descant said. The company started referring to its broadband service as REV Broadband, to let the name get some awareness and visibility. “We weren’t changing the logo on the walls,” he said.
Plans were shaping up to start using the REV name at the start of 2022. But Hurricane Ida caused that to be delayed by a few months. The powerful storm devastated much of the company’s service area, which includes St. James, St. John the Baptist, Lafourche, Ascension, Jefferson, Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes.
Descant said REV didn’t want to seem “tone deaf” by promoting a new name at a time when the company was trying to restore services to thousands of customers. Also, much of REVs energy was being used on crisis communications, to keep people aware of disaster recovery efforts and how service was coming back.
REV will be used to brand all of the company's consumer services, such at REV Broadband, REV TV and REV Business.
But one segment that will not be included under the REV umbrella is Venyu, Eatel’s data storage business. Venyu has “very, very strong” brand equity, Descant said.
“They go to market in a very different way than the traditional telecom business,” he added.
REV has nearly 63,000 customers in a service area that goes from Grand Isle to Baton Rouge and about 400 local employees.