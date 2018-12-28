After 100 years in business, a liquidation sale has started at Wright’s Furniture in Gonzales.
Mark and Debbie LaCour, whose family has owned the business at 202 West Ascension St. for 69 years, said they are retiring to spend more time with family and friends, as well as travel. Mark LaCour has been active in a number of community organizations, including the Rotary Club of Gonzales and the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival.
Tom Wright started the business in 1918 in Donaldsonville. Ten years later, Francis Howard Marchand bought the business and expanded it to Gonzales. He later passed it on to Joseph and Beverly LaCour, who quit their jobs as teachers to manage the business.
The LaCours sons took over the business and had expanded to three locations by the 1980s. But the oil bust of the mid-80s quashed the small chain. Mark and Debbie LaCour rebranded Wright’s in 1987 after the economic downturn.