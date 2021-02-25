New jobless claims across Louisiana dropped last week to 5,469 from 6,458 one week before, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released on Thursday.

The slowdown follows a big influx in new unemployment claims during January as residents filed en masse to qualify for the extra $300 federal stimulus payment approved by Congress in December.

There also were another 1,718 new claims filed last week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a special federal program for the self-employed such as independent contractors, compared to 2,416 claims one week before.

There were 53,055 continuing existing unemployment claims across the state for the week ending Feb. 13, the latest state data available, and another 116,414 existing PUA program claims continuing. The state paid $107.4 million for benefits for the week ending Feb. 13.

