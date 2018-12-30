Seafood processors conference scheduled
Experts from the LSU Sea Grant College Program and LSU AgCenter will present information on the latest trends, best practices and new equipment in micro-processing at the Beyond the Boat — Seafood Processors Conference on Jan. 30.
The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the AgCenter Mini Farm next to Parker Coliseum on the LSU Baton Rouge campus.
“The world of seafood is changing, especially for our harvesters, and we believe micro-processing could be the path to economic sustainability,” said Thomas Hymel, AgCenter and Sea Grant extension agent and director of the Louisiana Direct Seafood program.
The morning session will feature the latest best practices in freezing and packaging raw seafood, particularly modified atmosphere vacuum packing, along with transportation and packaging options, the world of e-commerce and trends in moving the industry forward.
A panel of business experts will discuss how to obtain financing and opportunities for assistance.
The afternoon will include hands-on demonstrations to showcase new equipment like modified atmosphere vacuum packing, fish skinners, grinders, Prawnto machines and softshell shedding systems.
Tickets are $20, with lunch provided. Register at http://bit.ly/2Gyf5HB.
Delgado facilities used for horticulture activities
LSU AgCenter agents in greater New Orleans have a set of greenhouses and classrooms to use for horticulture activities through an agreement with Delgado Community College.
Delgado recently lost accreditation, and its horticulture program was discontinued, said AgCenter regional director Chiquita Briley.
“Instead of demolishing the buildings, we have entered into an agreement with the school to utilize the classrooms and greenhouses for training and programming,” Briley said. “It is just a win-win for each of us.”
The AgCenter has been using the facilities to train Master Gardeners in the area.
“In the past, Master Gardener classes have been mainly only available to retirees because of the times the classes are held,” she said. “But with these facilities available, there is more opportunity for those with more restricted schedules.”
Briley said the partnership benefits students who are interested in horticulture because they can now get a feel for LSU by participating in horticulture workshops before enrolling in LSU as a full-time student.
“The agreement is for one year, and we will come back next year and assess what was good and what needs to be adjusted,” she said. “So we are currently partnering one year at a time.”
Manufacturing resiliency center being planned
LSU's Center for Energy Studies is part of a team led by Texas A&M University that was recently awarded a National Science Foundation planning grant to establish a new center that will address the need for examining the Gulf Coast's manufacturing sector and its supply chains to become more resilient to natural disasters, specifically hurricanes and floods.
David Dismukes, executive director of LSU's Center for Energy Studies and a professor in the College of the Coast and Environment, will be part of the multidisciplinary team that includes representatives from institutions along the Gulf Coast participating in the Engineering Research Center for Resiliency Enhancement and Disaster-Impact Interception.
They will provide expertise in system integration, disaster mitigation, economics, infrastructure, supply chain, system modeling and optimization. Participants include the TEES Gas and Fuels Research Center at Texas A&M University. Other participating universities include the University of Texas at Austin, Mississippi State University, Tuskegee University in Alabama and Florida Atlantic University.
"The resiliency of the manufacturing sector along the Gulf Coast is becoming more important as the industry expands with billions in new investments," Dismukes said. "This NSF award represents an excellent opportunity for CES to leverage over a decade's worth of research on the role of critical energy infrastructure in this manufacturing resiliency process."
Economic development course set in N.O.
A "Basic Economic Development Course" is being held Jan. 22-25 at GNO Inc., 1100 Poydras Ave., in New Orleans.
The course provides participants an overview and introduction to the fundamentals of economic development that prepares them to help their communities and their organizations meet the challenges they face in fostering economic development.
Specific topics include managing the Economic Development Organization; ethics in economic development; incentives; transportation and logistics; real estate development and reuse; community development; understanding retail; workforce development; marketing and attraction; finance; strategic planning; and small business and entrepreneurship.
Information will be available at lideatraining.com/training-courses.
Forestry expo, forum planned in W. Monroe
The 2019 Ag Expo Forestry Forum will be Jan. 18 at the West Monroe Convention Center, 901 Ridge Ave., in West Monroe.
The AgCenter and the Northeast Louisiana Agri-Business Council are sponsoring the forum. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the meeting from 8:30 to noon.
“The program will cover a wide range of topics, all of which are important to area timberland owners, forestry consultants and industry partners,” said LSU AgCenter forest and wildlife agent Luke Stamper.
Topics being discussed include taxes for timberland owners; forest industry updates; timber market opportunities for northeast Louisiana; and wildlife management; the federal farm bill; tree value, harvesting and forestry best management practices; activities of the Louisiana Feral Hog Management Advisory Task Force; and The Morehouse Project, a new venture to enhance the health of northeast Louisiana and southeast Arkansas forests.
Early registration is $15 by Jan. 11. Registration is $20 at the door. One adult admission to the Ag Expo is included in the fee.