RPM office opens in Copper Mills
Real Property Management Premium, a locally owned rental management company and RPM franchisee, has opened a home office in the Copper Mills Development in Zachary.
Franchise owners are Zachary residents Billy and Bessie Duncan.
RPM Premium provides property owners with a system to manage their rental properties 24 hours a day and from any location. RPM Premium serves the parishes of East and West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, Point Coupee, East and West Feliciana and St. Helena.
Buddy's BBQ plans second location
Buddy’s BBQ plans to open a drive-thru/to-go-only restaurant at Old Hammond Highway and O’Neal Lane by early June.
Owner Mickey Watson said he decided to go ahead with the second location because dine-in business at his Denham Springs restaurant has been down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Carry-out and drive-thru business has done well.
“There’s a high volume of traffic in the area,” he said. “The gas station in the shopping center does tremendous business. We’re hoping to feed off of their customers.”
Buddy’s has been open for four years, offering barbecue staples such as brisket, pulled pork, ribs, baked beans, potato salad and coleslaw. The menu at the Old Hammond location will be the same as the Denham Springs restaurant.
If the new restaurant does well, Watson said he will look at opening more takeout-only locations.
Quality organization plans virtual meeting
The American Society for Quality will hold a virtual monthly Zoom meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 20.
Brooks Childs will give a presentation on "Convergence Through Continuous Improvement Cycle." He will provide an overview of converging trends in the continuous improvement cycle and quality's role, in being both in a leadership role and lead supporting role. Contact Fitri Sudradjat at fsudradjat@memberleader.asq.org for meeting connection information.
Environmental law firm opens in BR
Plauché & Carr, a Seattle-based environmental law firm, has opened an office in Baton Rouge.
Megan Terrell, who joined the firm in 2020, will lead the office, located in The Water Campus. Terrell served as an in-house counsel for the state during the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster and as a deputy director and legal adviser for the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Coastal Activities. She earned undergraduate and law degrees from LSU.
Billy Plauché, partner and co-founder of Plauché & Carr, said Terrell has specific skills and expertise in managing environmental issues, including those specific to challenges faced by Gulf Coast states, and can help grow the firm across the Gulf Coast.
Central Pest & Garden opens 2nd location
A second location of Central Pest & Garden Supply has opened at 25082 Juban Road in Denham Springs.
Owners are Ivan and Shana Robertson. The original location is in Central.
In addition to the new location, the business is also expanding to include services such as pest control application and disinfection services. Both stores carry commercial-grade products, including pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, weed killers and organic solutions for do-it-yourselfers to take care of their home and garden. They also carry products to maintain ponds and for flea and tick prevention for dogs, cats and horses.
Woman's opens Hammond GYN cancer clinic
Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge has expanded its outreach services for gynecologic cancer with the addition of a satellite clinic in Hammond located in the Pontchartrain Cancer Center.
The Woman’s Gynecologic Oncology Clinic-Hammond is at 5799 Professional Plaza. Dr. Anthony Evans, medical director of gynecologic oncology at Woman’s Hospital, and gynecologic oncologist Laurel King are seeing patients at the Hammond location.