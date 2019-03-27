Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish rose by 2.7 percent in January compared with a year ago.
Just over $763.4 million was spent in January, according to figures released by the city-parish finance department Wednesday. That compares with $743.0 million in spending during January 2018. The figures include vehicle sales.
Vehicle sales rose by 7.3 percent in January compared with the year before. East Baton Rouge shoppers spent $68.7 million on cars, trucks and SUVs, compared with $64.0 million in January 2018.
Other spending by category was up nearly across the board. Consumers spent 7.4 percent more at restaurants and bars, while service spending was up by 2.5 percent during the month. Spending on manufacturing, a volatile category which can be influenced by purchases of big-ticket equipment, was up by 18.8 percent. Retail trade and food stores, a category which accounts for nearly half of all spending, fell by 4.3 percent during the month.
Spending outside the city limits of Baton Rouge rose by 6.5 percent in January to $343.3 million. Inside the city limits, spending was down by 0.2 percent to nearly $420.2 million.
Sales tax collections rose from nearly $14.9 million to $15.3 million.