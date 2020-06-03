Southeastern Grocers has reached a deal to sell 62 Bi-Lo/Harveys Supermarket stores and plans to concentrate on its other brands, such as Winn-Dixie.
Food Lion will buy and rebrand the 62 stores in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina in a deal set to close by April. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Southeastern Grocers said it is looking at options for the remaining 61 Bi-Lo stores, but the plan is to no longer operate under that brand. This will allow for more investment in Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Mas.
Winn-Dixie has 13 locations in metro New Orleans and six in greater Baton Rouge.