The Shed Barbecue and Blues Joint of Ocean Springs, Mississippi is opening its second location in Baton Rouge to replace The Oasis Bar and Grill on Burbank, according to the owner and operator of The Oasis.
Oasis owner Luke Forstmann confirmed via Facebook on March 4 that the restaurant and bar side of the recreational complex would be closing.
"I hate to say it, but I’ll be closing the doors to the oasis bar & grill. We tried something during the height of Covid and had an interesting run for 18 months," Forstmann posted.
Although the establishment's food and bar side will shut down, its acre of sand volleyball courts will remain open throughout the spring, Forstmann added.
Developer of the Oasis Chris Sheenan previously credited volleyball as one of the venue's main attractions even when Gov. John Bel Edward's stay-at-home order lifted near the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
“We think being outside is about the safest thing we can do,” he said in a 2020 interview. “We think with the size of the patio and the outdoor areas, we can service people in a safe way.”
In 2001, Orrison and his sister Brooke Orrison Lewis started The Shed BBQ, a family-friendly establishment.
Forstmann ranked The Shed BBQ in the nation's top 25 barbecue spots, in part because it was featured on the Food Network's popular show “Diner’s, Drive-Ins and Dives" and the Travel Channel.
"We can’t wait to share some amazing bbq, blues and drinks with everyone," Forstmann posted on March 5.
The Shed BBQ Baton Rouge's opening date has not been announced yet.