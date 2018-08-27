Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary is partnering with Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center to provide medical oncology services, the hospital announced Monday.
The partnership goes into effect Sept. 4 and will include infusion therapy services, medical oncology office visits and other resources available at the Lane Cancer Center at 6180 Main Street in Zachary.
Lane spokeswoman Julie McLin said the hospital has had medical oncology services for more than a year, but struck up the partnership after the medical director for the clinic decided to go into private practice.
Physicians providing medical oncology care at the center will include Dr. Vince Cataldo, Dr. Joseph Shows and Dr. Siva Yadlapati. A nurse practitioner, registered chemotherapy and biotherapy-certified nurses and others will staff the clinic.
"The Mary Bird Perkins–Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center team is nationally recognized for its innovative, collaborative approach to patient care, including making advanced cancer services available to underserved areas,” said Lane CEO Larry Meese, in a statement. "We are pleased to add this caliber of oncology expertise, further enhancing Lane’s ability to provide the highest level of care to cancer patients.”
Lane Regional Medical Center in 2014 opened a $4.5 million radiation oncology center as part of a partnership with Baton Rouge General. In 2015, the hospital expanded the hours and added a new physician to that center.