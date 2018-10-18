The second annual Louisiana International Trade Week and Jubilee, a New Orleans event scheduled for early November, is bringing a daylong series of events to Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and World Trade Center of New Orleans are partnering to bring several events to the Louisiana State Welcome Center in Baton Rouge on Nov. 8. The trade week runs Nov. 5-9.

The weeklong event in New Orleans, aimed at promoting international trade and economic development opportunities in Louisiana, features keynote speakers, panel sessions, site tours, awards and a black-tie fundraising event.

The activities in Baton Rouge will include discussions and moderated panels on public-private partnerships, innovations in energy and chemicals, amplifying foreign direct investment and a roundtable discussion with the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The event also will feature site and port tours across the state and panel discussions. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will deliver a keynote address in New Orleans.

Register and see a schedule of events here.