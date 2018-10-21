BATON ROUGE AREA
Taking Aim at Cancer in Louisiana has named Terry Birkhoff as executive director and Dr. Chancellor Donald as chief medical officer.
Birkoff’s career spans more than 21 years with the American Cancer Society, where she has held various leadership positions focusing on public health cancer control initiatives. Her last four years there were spent working with clinicians and federally qualified health centers on quality improvement projects. She most recently helped run a primary care physician practice in Lutcher and previously pediatric gastroenterologists and nutritionists at Children’s Hospital. Birkhoff obtained her bachelor's degree in human performance and health promotion with a concentration in exercise physiology from the University of New Orleans.
Donald joined Taking Aim representing the Louisiana Department of Health as TACL chief medical officer through in-kind contribution of his time from Tulane University School of Medicine. He is an assistant professor of clinical medicine at Tulane University. He previously had a community practice at Lourdes Oncology Associates in Lafayette. Donald attended Florida A&M University for undergraduate studies and the University of Miami School of Medicine for his medical degree. He completed his internship, residency and fellowship at Tulane University. He was selected as chief resident and chief fellow during his training.
Taking Aim is a statewide initiative that brings together leaders across sectors in health care, business, government, community, advocacy, philanthropy and other sectors to work toward improving cancer outcomes in Louisiana.
Energy, engineering, electrical and mechanical services firm Bernhard LLC has promoted Amy Cohen to chief financial officer and appointed Melissa Samuel as vice president of human resources and associate general counsel.
Cohen was vice president of finance at the firm. She previously had served as regional finance director for iHeart Media and as a senior director of SEC reporting and accounting for AT&T and DirecTV. Cohen received a bachelor's degree in accounting from LSU and earned her CPA designation.
Samuel has 22 years of experience in human resources and employment law and was attorney shareholder at The Kullman Firm in Baton Rouge. She previously was senior vice president of administration for H&E Equipment Services Inc., overseeing legal, human resources and safety functions. Samuel received her juris doctorate from Santa Clara University School of Law and a masters in labor and employment law from Georgetown University Law Center.
LAFAYETTE AREA
MidSouth Bank has named Thomas Lane as senior vice president and treasurer, managing the bank’s investments, liquidity and interest rate risk profile.
Lane is based out of the bank’s Houston branch, 1035 Dairy Ashford Road. Lane has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services sector and was chief financial officer for Ad Results Media and for Brooklet Energy Distribution, both in Houston, and had worked as senior vice president and treasurer at MetroBank NA; portfolio manager for Houston's controller’s office; and vice president finance/chief financial officer at Members Choice Credit Union. He began his career at KPMG. Lane has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Jill S. Willhoft has been named a litigation partner at Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer.
Her practice is predominantly litigation with a focus on maritime, collections, bankruptcy and employment matters. Willhoft received her bachelor's degree from the University of New Orleans and law degree from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center. She is the co-founder of Maritime Risk Claim Solutions Inc., a nonprofit education-providing company.
Ericksen Krentel has named Gretchen Lozes Fischer as a manager in the firm’s accounting and audit services section; Troy Rush as senior manager of the firm’s consulting services section; and Sarah Bourgeois as manager of the firm’s client accounting services section.
Fischer oversees the quality and timeliness of services to audit clients and has performed audits for not-for-profits, hospitals, professional services, construction and financial institutions, with experience in auditing employee benefit plans. She earned her Master’s of Business Administration degree from Loyola University and bachelor’s degree in accounting from LSU.
Rush provides services related to litigation support, business valuations, forensic accounting and small business consulting, in addition to matrimonial litigation. He also provides clients with calculations related to profit/earnings, business income and other losses. Rush earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Northwestern State University.
Bourgeois helps clients in industries such as government, hospitality, health care, maritime, insurance and manufacturing, specializing in monthly accounting/compilation work for clients. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southeastern Louisiana University.