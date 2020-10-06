An Oct. 9 virtual luncheon hosted by the Women's Council of Greater Baton Rouge will kick off Women's Week, which runs through Oct. 15.
The free event is being held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and features a panel of women who will discuss how they've adapted to fulfill their goals in their jobs and roles in the community. Panelists are Giselle Haralson, writer, film producer and radio personality; Alex Torres, bilingual educator and immigrant youth advocate; Destiny Cooper, instructional specialist and Humanities Amped coordinator; Carmen Million, Better Business Bureau president; and Maxine Crump, president and CEO of Dialogue on Race Louisiana.
Numerous free Zoom sessions on varying topics are scheduled daily from Oct. 9 through Oct. 13. Registration and information can be found at wcgbr.com/womens-week.