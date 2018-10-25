Baton Rouge-based H&E Equipment Services Inc. posted net income of $21.3 million, or 59 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared to net income of $8.5 million, or 24 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Revenue increased 24.3 percent, the company reported Thursday. Gross margin fell slightly, a result of a shift in revenue mix to lower-margin new equipment sales.

"Our business performed well during the third quarter as we took advantage of the strength in the non-residential construction markets," said John Engquist, H&E CEO. "As we move into the fourth quarter, project activity remains strong resulting in healthy demand for rental equipment and is consistent with the ongoing strength in the non-residential construction markets, which is forecast to continue into 2019."

Engquist said the company's growth strategy, including acquisitions, remains on track.