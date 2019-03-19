A potential expansion of the Methanex Geismar plant is at the center of a dispute between the Canadian methanol company and its largest shareholder, which is threatening to push for a sale of the firm if it doesn’t bring on a partner for the project.
London-based M&G Investment Management Ltd. wrote in a publicly-released letter to Methanex that building the billion-dollar Geismar plant without first linking up with a partner would be too risky. The group said it has repeatedly voiced its concerns in private but is concerned the company will decide to go it alone on the project.
Methanex, which is publicly-traded, has been considering building a third methanol plant at its Geismar complex since last year. A final investment decision on the $1 billion-plus project is still expected in mid-2019, the company said late Monday.
“We are supportive of the plant in concept, however, we strongly believe that without the participation of a strategic partner such a project would represent unacceptable financial risk to the company given the cyclical nature of its cashflows,” wrote Stuart Rhodes, manager of the M&G Global Dividend Fund.
M&G owns 16.5 percent of Methanex shares, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The group also said it would nominate members to Methanex’s board of directors.
Rhodes added bringing on a partner to help finance the project would reduce the risk and allow the company to buy back shares while spending money on the new plant. Without that type of financial flexibility, “we struggle to see the attraction of Methanex remaining a publicly listed entity, and would advocate pursuit of a full sale of the company to a strategic buyer.”
The project would nearly double methanol production in Geismar. Local and state officials have signed off on tax breaks for the project, exempting the company from paying millions in property taxes if it does move forward.
Methanex responded that it prefers to pursue the expansion with a partner, but won’t rule out proceeding alone on the expansion. The firm said it won’t be able to “fully evaluate” and make a final investment decision on the project until it assesses risks and completed front-end engineering work.
“Until that assessment is complete, the board does not believe it is appropriate to limit the company’s flexibility by committing to one structure rather than another,” the company said in a statement.
The company expects to spend between $50 million and $60 million on the Geismar project before making a final investment decision, with $45 million of that being spent in the first half of 2019.
Methanex’s Geismar site is its second-largest production site behind its New Zealand operations. The company relocated the plants from Chile several years ago.