Forensic accounting conference planned
The 2019 Fraud and Forensic Accounting Conference will be held July 17-18 at the Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave., in Baton Rouge.
The conference is sponsored by the Department of Accounting in the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business and is designed for CPAs, certified fraud examiners, certified internal auditors, forensic accountants, governmental accountants, other accounting and auditing professionals, educators, financial executives and lawyers. Programming will run from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. each day.
Topics the first day include observations from recent litigation; interviewing; procurement fraud, bribery and corruption; Benford’s Law; blockchain and fraud; and new audit and forensic accounting tools. The second day will focus on using analytics to identify red flags; cybercrime; proving fraud in civil and criminal situations; misclassifying employees; anti-fraud controls; and providing objective assessments.
The registration fee is $165 per day. Information and registration are at https://lsu.edu/business/accounting.
LSU AgCenter hosting annual field day expo
The LSU AgCenter will host its second annual agricultural field day expo June 27 at the Dean Lee Research and Extension Center, 8208 Tom Bowman Drive, in Alexandria.
“This field day event is a great opportunity to combine our traditional crop and pest management programs and updates with enhanced educational outreach in areas of cattle production, horticulture, nutrition and healthy living and 4-H youth development to meet a diverse clientele need,” said AgCenter regional director Tara Smith.
Registration begins at 2:30 p.m. with field tours and breakout sessions starting at 3. The expo opens at 5 followed by a sponsored meal at 6.
The public can participate in the expo, featuring agricultural technologies, products and equipment as well as AgCenter programs.
Agricultural field tours feature corn planting dates and seeding rates; insect pest resistance in Bt crops; weed management; field crop diseases; Louisiana Department of Agriculture Brand Commission Identification of livestock; quantity and quality of bermuda grass hay and beef cattle nutrient requirements. Other seminars, workshops and activities include LSU AgCenter Super Plants, edible landscaping and conserving water; landscaping with native plants; food safety; sustainable environmentally safe homes; fostering healthy communities through food and fitness for healthy families.
Youth can visit the 4-H mini farm and take part in hands-on science, outdoor skills and forestry and wildlife activities. Prospective college students can visit with LSU College of Agriculture recruiters to learn about career opportunities in agricultural.
Training for AgCenter agents and other professionals from state agencies, federal organizations and industry will be held from 10 a.m. until noon.
Information is at http://apps.lsuagcenter.com/calendar/.
WRKF luncheon features NPR political reporter
Baton Rouge NPR news station 89.3 WRKF-FM announced that NPR political correspondent Mara Liasson will be the guest speaker at the station’s fifth annual Founders Luncheon at noon Sept. 13 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4728 Constitution Ave., in Baton Rouge.
Liasson covers politics and policy from Washington, D.C., focusing on the White House and Congress, and political trends beyond the Beltway. She has reported on seven presidential elections since 1992. Liasson's reports are heard regularly on Morning Edition and All Things Considered on WRKF.
The station's board of directors also will present its Founders Award to Mary Ann Sternberg, a longtime supporter of WRKF. Sternberg represented WRKF’s members during her two terms on WRKF’s board of directors. She is author of six books about Louisiana’s River Road.
Tickets are available at wrkf.org. Individual tickets are $100 for the general public and $85 for WRKF members. Tables of 10 are available starting at $900.
Southern researching hydroponic systems
Andra Johnson, vice chancellor for research and technology development at the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, along with a team of SU AgCenter scientists, have partnered with Tera Vega to conduct research on a new hydroponic growing system.
Hydroponics is a process of growing plants without soil in either sand, gravel or liquid.
Through this research, students are being trained on new technologies that will maximize crop production with limited space.
Professor of Urban Forestry Yemane Ghebreiyessus and Senior Research Associate Milagro Berhane are working to perfect the system with aspirations of teaching potential urban entrepreneurs how to effectively grow crops in areas with limited space.
SCORE schedules business workshop
The SCORE Baton Rouge chapter is holding a business workshop from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 18 at the Bluebonnet Branch library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., in Baton Rouge.
The workshop will inform new business owners of their financial risks and challenges, prepare them for the changes in individual and family financial situation caused by the new business establishment and help determine if their business enterprise is meeting their financial goals necessary for success.
Tulane Medical starts neurotology program
Tulane Medical Center has started a neurotology program, a branch of medicine that studies and treats neurological disorders of the ear, to treat profound hearing loss.
The treatment includes a cochlear implant, which doesn’t just amplify sound but instead transmits impulses directly to the hearing nerve. A portion of the device is worn outside the ear and looks much like a hearing aid. A microphone picks up sound and sends it to a receiver that is implanted under the skin and behind the ear. The receiver sends signals to electrodes in the inner ear, or cochlea, which in turn transmits the auditory sensory information to the brain. Hearing rehabilitation treatments help patients learn how to receive and interpret the sounds they hear.
Information is at TulaneHealthcare.com.
Leadership program accepting applicants
The Young Leadership Council is accepting applications until July 31 for its 2019 Leadership Development Series.
The program provides council members with the tools needed to start and run their own nonprofit organization, council project or community initiative. The curriculum takes place over 10 weeks from early September through early December, featuring speakers from across New Orleans' communities and sectors.
Information and applications are at ylcnola.org.
Millennial Awards nominations open
Nominations are being accepted through June 18 for the seventh annual Millennial Awards taking place on July 26 at the Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., in New Orleans.
The annual awards ceremony will honor 18 or more dynamic young professionals who have made a significant and positive impact in their respective fields and communities.
Categories are business; changemakers; culinary arts; digital media; education; economic development; journalism; fashion; film; financial services; health care; hospitality; innovation; law; music; real estate; service person; social entrepreneur; and female entrepreneur.
Nominations can be made at www.millennialsmeet.com/nominate.