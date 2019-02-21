Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was down 1.4 percent for 2018 from tough year-before comparisons with all of the spending triggered following the August 2016 flood.
For the year, just over $9.6 billion was spent, compared to $9.7 billion in spending for 2017, according to figures released by the city-parish finance department. It was the second year in a row spending in the city-parish posted a year-to-year decrease.
The August 2016 flood caused consumer spending to spike in late 2016-early 2017 as tens of thousands of homeowners replaced vehicles, appliances and furniture damaged by the water and bought materials to rebuild their homes.
Vehicle sales were down 10.9 percent for 2018, with East Baton Rouge shoppers spending $736.2 million. That compares to nearly $826.5 million on vehicle spending in 2017.
Spending by category for the year was down nearly across the board. Consumers spent 2.1 percent less at retail trade and food stores, a category that accounts for more than half of all the spending in the parish. Spending also was down by 4.3 percent on services and 1.7 percent at restaurants and bars. But spending on manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by purchases of big-ticket equipment items, was up 3.8 percent over 2017.
Spending inside the city limits of Baton Rouge was down 2.1 percent to $5.4 billion for 2018 from $5.5 billion. Inside the city limits, spending was down by 0.6 percent to just under $4.2 billion from a little over $4.2 billion.
Sales tax collections were down from nearly $194.9 million to $192.1 million.
For December, spending was down 0.2 percent to $886.4 million.