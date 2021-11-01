PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc., a Baton Rouge-based company that manufactures and sells audio equipment, is being acquired by major manufacturer Fender Musical Instruments Corporation.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. PreSonus' annual revenue is roughly $31.2 million, according to estimates by business intelligence company Dun and Bradstreet.
PreSonus was founded in 1995 by LSU graduates Jim Odom and Brian Smith. The pair sought to build tools for musicians and audio engineers and now sells products around the world in more than 100 countries but most of its sales are in the United States.
Odom graduated from LSU's Electrical Engineering program and was a producer and musician himself with the Leroux rock group.
Many of its mixers are sold to K-12 schools, universities and churches at a discount. PreSonus also sells software to customers but much of its sales are hardware products.
Business was booming by the mid-2000s and the company grew from $8 million in revenue in 2005 to $12 million in 2006. By 2007, the company hit $18 million in annual revenue.
PreSonus had manufactured its products inside of the Bon Carré Business Center until 2008. In the early 2000s, the company began importing metal from China, then moved its manufacturing operation there within a decade. PreSonus has more than 100 employees around the world, with about 75 in Baton Rouge. It spent nearly $7 million on a headquarters and research facility locally several years ago. The company has found some success selling its products on Amazon in recent years. After tariffs were imposed on some Chinese imports, the company had to raise its prices and try to find a new manufacturer overseas.
"After more than 25 years, PreSonus feels it has found the right partner to support us as we continue our growth," said Jim Odom, founder of PreSonus.