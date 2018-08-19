BATON ROUGE AREA
John Specht has been named national vice president of sales at population health and medical management company eQHealth Solutions.
Specht was vice president of sales at Health Solutions Plus. He has more than 20 years of executive level sales management experience and also worked with entrepreneurs to set up sales teams in the health care payer market. Specht has a bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Oneonta.
Michael Miner has been named director of the newly formed applied geosciences team at The Water Institute of the Gulf.
Miner has worked for the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, on the marine minerals program that manages federal offshore sediment resources for beach and barrier island restoration projects. He previously was with the UNO Pontchartrain Institute for Environmental Sciences as a research geologist, playing a role in the development and implementation of the Louisiana Barrier Island Comprehensive Monitoring Program.
The New Orleans native received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in geology from the University of Mississippi where he studied the subsurface geology of southern Mississippi and Louisiana. He completed his Ph.D. at the University of New Orleans, where his work focused on coastal and deltaic evolution of the Mississippi River Delta plain and inner-continental shelf.
Denice Thomas has been named executive director of Dream Teachers, a nonprofit organization that recognizes Louisiana’s top educators and promotes excellence in education and teaching through fundraising, advocacy and event management.
Thomas has 17 years of experience as a teacher and previously worked for the Louisiana Department of Education in the Bureau of Migrant Education and with the Georgia-Pacific government affairs office. She received her teacher certification from LSU after receiving a bachelor's degree from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Kate McLean, of Domain Architecture, has been elected chair of the board of directors for Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge.
The organization also elected Kendall Aguillard, program coordinator of wellness and fitness at BREC’s Inclusive Recreation, as vice chair and secretary, and Keith Keller, vice president of Lincoln Builders, as a new board member.
East Baton Rouge Lion's Club has elected as officers and board members Tim LeBlanc, president; Bill Simon, public relations; Lloyd Hensly and Zeke Dunaway, eye foundation; Parker Cavin, tail twister; David Voight, Facebook; and Reggie Gremillion, board member.
The LSU AgCenter has named Melissa Cater, a 22-year veteran of its educational outreach programs, as director of the northeast region, overseeing 4-H, nutrition and agriculture and natural resource efforts in a 12-parish area that encompasses extension offices in each parish and three research stations.
Cater has been an associate professor in the Department of Agricultural and Extension Education and Evaluation. She is a program evaluation specialist responsible for assessing the center's programs and their effectiveness. The Concordia Parish native earned a bachelor’s degree in merchandising from Louisiana Tech University, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and a doctorate in extension education from LSU.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Elaine D. Abell, an attorney in private practice, has been appointed chairwoman of University Medical Center Management Corp., the governing board of University Medical Center New Orleans.
Other new officers are Byron R. Harrell, managing partner at Philoptima Consulting, vice chairman; and Kyle M. France, president of the Kehoe-France schools and camps, secretary/treasurer.
Professional services firm Dewberry has promoted David Mahoney as alternative project delivery operating unit manager.
He is an executive vice president who has been with the firm for more than 30 years, with experience directing large-scale transportation engineering projects. Mahoney earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from South Dakota State University.
Kevin Bekker has been named senior digital brand strategist at Zehnder Communications.
He was director of digital strategy and sales for NOLA Media Group and has more than 15 years’ experience in traditional media, online data and attribution, search engine optimization and analytics. With Zehnder, he develops digital go-to-market strategies through search engine marketing, audience targeting, display media and social media. Bekker earned an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree in journalism and advertising from the University of South Carolina.
Dr. Aaron Martin, associate professor of clinical urology at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, has been named to the newly created position of telemedicine medical director.
In April 2017, Martin, with support of Children’s Hospital and LSU Health New Orleans, launched a direct-to-home telemedicine program for specialty pediatric care. Children’s Hospital is now launching its new Virtual After Hours Clinic to help avoid unnecessary, inconvenient and costly emergency room visits for minor conditions.
Martin attended medical school at LSU Health New Orleans where he also completed his Masters of Public Health. He then completed his residency training at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and fellowship training in pediatric urology at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Hannis T. Bourgeois LLP has named as partners of the firm Debbie Moran, who is in its New Orleans office, and Trey Sanders III, who is in its Denham Springs office.
Moran provides tax planning and compliance services to closely held businesses and high networth individuals. She has experience working with partnerships, corporations, trusts, estates and individuals. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from LSU.
Sanders leads the firm’s governmental practice, providing audit and consulting services to state and local governments and not-for-profit organizations. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southeastern Louisiana University.
The Louisiana Propane Gas Association has elected as president Seth Johnson, of Amerigas.
Other board members elected from the area are Vice President Al Cadwallader, of Southern LP Gas; Secretary/Treasurer Jody Herring, of Herring Gas; National Propane Gas Association State Director Billy Cox, of O’Nealgas; Central District Director Brent Guillory, of Buddy’s Home Gas; Southeast District Director Jerry McMain, of Lacox; and South At-Large Director John McManus, of ReedGas Propane.