Gulf Island Fabrication

Photo provided by Gulf Island Fabrication -- Gulf Island Fabrication said it will hire 106 workers its Houma shipyard in order to complete orders for vessels from the U.S. Navy and National Science Foundation.

Gulf Island Fabrication is looking to hire 106 workers at its Houma shipyard and the Louisiana Economic Development department is hosting a career fair next week.

Gulf Island Fabrication was awarded orders for U.S. Navy and National Science Foundation vessels. The jobs are expected to have average annual salary of $48,000 plus benefits. The company already has 300 workers at its Houma Navigation Canal facility. 

The career fair is slated to take place at the Fletcher Technical Community College from noon until 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 inside the BP Integrated Production Technologies building on the main campus. 

The company is looking to hire welders, tackers, ship fitters, pipe fitters and a foreman and expects to make offers on the day of the event. Individuals may apply online before the event and should bring resumes. Job seekers can register to visit the job fair virtually as well. 

Gulf Island Fabrication to hire 106 workers at Houma shipyard

Cameron Parish proud: Recovering from Laura, preserving a Gulf Coast way of life

Gulf Island delays closing of Jennings shipyard

Gulf Island Fabrication appoints new CEO, announces board chairman stepping down

Gulf Island Fabrication wraps up review, doesn't make any sale recommendations

Email Kristen Mosbrucker at kmosbrucker@theadvocate.com.

View comments