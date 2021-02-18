Gulf Island Fabrication is looking to hire 106 workers at its Houma shipyard and the Louisiana Economic Development department is hosting a career fair next week.
Gulf Island Fabrication was awarded orders for U.S. Navy and National Science Foundation vessels. The jobs are expected to have average annual salary of $48,000 plus benefits. The company already has 300 workers at its Houma Navigation Canal facility.
The career fair is slated to take place at the Fletcher Technical Community College from noon until 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 inside the BP Integrated Production Technologies building on the main campus.
The company is looking to hire welders, tackers, ship fitters, pipe fitters and a foreman and expects to make offers on the day of the event. Individuals may apply online before the event and should bring resumes. Job seekers can register to visit the job fair virtually as well.