Capital Region Solar, one of the largest solar plants to be built in Louisiana, began construction this week near Port Allen.

The 560-acre solar plant is under contract with Depcom Power, an Arizona-based solar farm construction company.

About 197,000 solar panels are expected to generate 50 megawatts of power. Construction costs were not disclosed but a solar farm of similar size in Louisiana was projected to cost about $78 million.

Entergy Louisiana will be purchasing power from the solar farm for 20 years after it is completed in second-quarter 2020. It is expected to save Entergy Louisiana customers $29 million over 20 years.

The solar farm is projected to offset the equivalent of 19,000 passenger vehicle emissions each year.

About 350 jobs will be supported during construction. The project is expected to add $6.4 million in tax revenue over a 30-year period, according to Depcom Power.

The solar construction company said it expects to hire local residents during construction, especially U.S. veterans.

Entergy Louisiana has about 190 megawatts of renewable resources in its portfolio which includes hydro, biomass and waste heat recovery. The utility company has more 1 million electric service customers and described that demand there's been an uptick in demand for electricity.

“Louisiana is undergoing tremendous growth and we need to be ready to deliver low-cost, diverse energy sources to help sustain that growth,” said Philip May, CEO of Entergy Louisiana.

In 2018, the national average for the number of homes powered by one megawatt of solar power is 190, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. That means a 50-megawatt solar farm may provide power for 9,500 homes.

In Louisiana, the average home uses more electricity than any other state in the U.S., where fewer than 100 homes can be powered by one megawatt of power so that means the plant could power roughly 5,000 homes.

Entergy New Orleans, a sister company of Entergy Louisiana, is building a $42 million solar farm that will generate 20 megawatts of power on the East Side of the city. Entergy New Orleans also plans to purchase 50 megawatts of solar power from a new facility slated to be build in Washington Parish on LSU AgCenter property and 20 megawatts of power from a new solar facility in St. James Parish.

In February, Entergy New Orleans completed a 2.5 megawatt solar farm perched on roof of warehouses ear the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal with plans to expand that to 5 megawatts but a goal to reach 20 megawatts on commercial rooftops across the city. In 2016, Entergy New Orleans built a one megawatt pilot solar plant that had 4,200 solar panels on the East side.

