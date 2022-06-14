An industrial supply company has purchased a Frito-Lay distribution center in the Industriplex for $4.6 million.
AWC Inc. purchased the building at 7165 Revenue Drive in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Rolling Frito-Lay Sales LP.
AWC sells and supports automation and control systems from brands such as Siemens and Honeywell. The company has its headquarters and national sales support center on Exchequer Drive and has offices on Industriplex Boulevard.
Evan Scroggs of NAI/Latter & Blum, who represented the buyer, said AWC wanted the 27,717-square-foot building because it gives the company room to expand. The property is 6.4 acres, so there is room to grow.
Leon Audibert III of Property One represented Frito-Lay in the deal. The snack company is building a 150,000 square foot regional distribution center off Airline Highway and plans to move into the new location by the end of the year.