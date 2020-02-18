Shintech Louisiana LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of the world's largest producer of PVC, also known as polyvinyl chloride, began production of ethylene at its Iberville Parish plant recently.

Shintech, a subsidiary of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. in Japan, spent $1.4 billion since April 2015 to expand its facility in Plaquemine across the Mississippi River from St. Gabriel. It expected to complete the project by second quarter 2018.

The company decided to spend another $1.4 billion for a new chlor alkali and vinyl chloride manufacturing facility in 2018 which is expected to be completed by the end of the year and start operations by early 2021.

Shintech plans to flare at new Iberville plant Shintech will flare for several days next week at its newest ethylene production plant in Iberville Parish.

It will increase production for those products by 300,000 tons each year. The Plaquemine PVC plant already produces 600,000 tons each year while its Addis plant produces 900,000 tons each year of the material.

The PVC market supplies manufacturers for use in the construction industry, health care, electronics and vehicles.

Shintech expects that the new ethylene plant could ramp up to full production which would be about 500,000 tons of ethylene, in the coming weeks.

+5 Proposed Shintech Louisiana expansion leaves some Iberville parish residents on edge PLAQUEMINE — Shintech Louisiana's proposed $1.5 billion expansion of its Iberville Parish facility has Reggie Troxclair feeling squeezed.

Shintech owns more than 5,700 acres along the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

For the expansion announced in 2015, the Louisiana Economic Development department offered the company $5 million in a performance-based grant, a $5 million modernization tax credit, access to its workforce training program, quality jobs which allows a tax rebate in addition to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program 10-year tax abatement up to 100% of local and state property taxes.

Similarly, when the company committed to a second expansion and another 120 new jobs, the state offered a $1.5 million modernization tax credit in addition to workforce training, quality jobs tax break and another ITEP contract.

