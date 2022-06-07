A Zachary apartment complex has been purchased by an investment firm for $31.2 million.
Oakwood Ventures, which has offices in Hollywood, Florida, and Brooklyn, New York, bought The Palms at Sunset Lakes, a 144-unit complex, in a deal that was closed last week. The sale price comes to $217,000 per unit.
Tom Delahaye, president and CEO of CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, which developed The Palms, said that was one of the highest per unit rates for an apartment sale in metro Baton Rouge.
The Palms is located near Lane Regional Medical Center. It opened in 2021 and Delahaye said it was 100% occupied at the time of the sale. Units in the complex rent for between $1,150 for a one-bedroom, one-bath model to $1,680 for a three-bedroom, two-bath model.