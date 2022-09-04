Baton Rouge
Woman’s Hospital recently added two members to its executive leadership team.
Greg Snow is vice president of revenue cycle. Before joining Woman’s, he worked as senior vice president of market strategy for the complex claims firm Enable Comp.
Kevin Guidry is vice president of payor relations. Guidry spent the past 15 years with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in various capacities, most recently as president of Our Lady of the Lake Assumption Hospital in Napoleonville.
---
Dr. Jocelyn Lorenzo has joined Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health as a pediatric neurologist.
Lorenzo is accepting new patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Neurology.
She earned a bachelor's degree in biology and a medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas. She completed a pediatric residency at Southern Illinois University, before completing a child neurology fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
New Orleans
Cedric Turner has been named captain of the Harbor Police Department for the Port of New Orleans.
Turner has served in law enforcement for 26 years, 20 of those working up the ranks in harbor police. Turner will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the department's Patrol Division, ensuring the safety and security throughout port property and waterways within Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard parishes.
---
Melissa Hodgson has been named vice president of Gambel Communications.
Hodgson has more than 20 years experience in management, strategic business communication and public relations. She most recently directed communication strategy for St. Tammany Health System.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and public relations from the University of Alabama.
--
Dr. Michael Queen has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center.
Queen has been employed with Parish Anesthesia at Lakeview Regional since 2018. He became department chair in 2020 and has been involved in hospital leadership serving on multiple committees. He was also involved in elevating the hospital’s emergency services from a Level III to a Level II Trauma Center.
He earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Mississippi State University and a medical degree from LSU School of Medicine. Queen completed an internal medicine internship at Tulane Medical Center followed by an anesthesiology residency at Baylor College of Medicine.
---
Jasmine J. Haralson is now communications and operations director for the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.
Haralson has more than 20 years experience in external affairs, public relations, public policy, community engagement and diversity.
She earned a bachelor's degree in public relations and public policy from the University of New Orleans.
--
Keith Gross has joined SVN | Urban Properties as a property manager.
Gross will support the Property/Asset Management team, which has 25 properties totaling more than 550,000 square feet.
Gross has worked as a financial analyst, a costuming project specialist for The Walt Disney Co., and in construction and property management.
He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Central Florida.