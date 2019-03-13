A former Jack in the Box restaurant in north Baton Rouge that was heavily damaged by the August 2016 flood has been sold for $1.4 million, but the new owners don’t have any immediate plans for the property.
Hindi Partners LLC of New Orleans purchased the building at 10982 Greenwell Springs Road in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was NFLP I of Boise, Idaho.
The 1.2-acre site includes a convenience store and fuel pumps. The 5,000-square-foot fast-food building was heavily damaged by the flood. Jack in the Box has a lease on the property until February 2022.
Chris Shaheen, of Marcus & Millichap’s Baton Rouge office, who served as the broker of record, said the new owners plan on letting the building remain as it is for now because Jack in the Box will pay rent for nearly three more years. “Once the lease is up, they’ll make a decision what type of restaurant to put in the building, or maybe resell it,” he said.