The Mosaic Company said it will cut phosphate production by 300,000 tons for the spring season, a move that will affect its Louisiana and Florida facilities.
Mosaic operates the Faustina and Uncle Sam plants in St. James Parish, where it processes phosphate rock into fertilizer for sale to farmers. A spokesman said the move will not affect employment levels at the plants.
The company said it is cutting production because of "continued weather concerns across key U.S. growing regions," as well as higher than normal carryover inventory levels from the fall.
Mosaic is based in Minnesota and has operated the Louisiana plants since the 1960s.
In recent weeks the company has scrambled to prevent an endangered lake of acidic process water from breaking through a barrier and flooding nearby waterways. That lake is outside its Uncle Sam plant near Convent.