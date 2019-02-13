MJ’s Cafe, the popular vegetarian-minded restaurant at Mid City’s White Star Market, plans to open a “satellite” location inside Yoga Rouge near LSU.
Mary-Brennan Faucheux, owner of MJ’s Cafe, said she hopes to begin selling a wide range of items, including soups, salads, wraps, quiches and more, sometime in the coming two weeks at the studio, following health inspection approvals. Yoga Rouge is located at 3347 Nicholson Drive, up the street from Tiger Stadium.
Faucheux said she will serve grab-and-go items brought to the yoga studio from an offsite kitchen, and the studio's lobby will feature an eight-person bar and some other seating for customers. “Hopefully we’ll bring in a crowd from downtown and the LSU campus,” she said.
MJ’s Cafe formerly operated inside a space on Jefferson Highway that was also home to an art gallery before Faucheux relocated it to Mid City’s White Star market last year. The restaurant is known for hearty vegetarian dishes, including soups, quiches and sandwiches.
Yoga Rouge owner Heather Kemp, who opened the studio 2½ years ago, said she has a contingent of students who hang out at her studio before and after class. The partnership with MJ’s will give them, as well as her breakfast and lunchtime crowds, a healthy food option.
“I have a pretty good feeling this won’t be our only location,” Kemp said.