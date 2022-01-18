After more than 16 years in business, the Bonefish Grill in Towne Center at Cedar Lodge has closed.
The restaurant shut down on Jan. 9, said Kaylan Merritt, who handles marketing for Towne Center. No further details were provided.
The seafood chain, which is owned by Bloomin’ Brands, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse, has been in financial trouble. According to Mashed.com, the number of Bonefish Grill locations has dropped from 210 in 2016 to 183.
In August 2020 S&P Global Market Intelligence said that Bloomin’ Brands had a 13.2% chance it would default on its loans. The only restaurant chain to rank higher was Dave & Buster’s.
In November, the company adjusted its fourth-quarter forecast because of higher food and labor costs, going from $1.1 billion in revenue and 68 cents earnings per share to $1 billion in revenue and 50 cents per share in earnings.
Bonefish Grill opened its Baton Rouge location in August 2005. The Lafayette and Metairie restaurants are still open.