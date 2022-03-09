Brown Eagle, a Baton Rouge based logistics and warehouse company, said it has added five new jobs at its Port Allen operations through a partnership with a major beverage company.
Lela Mae Wilkes, owner and CEO of Brown Eagle, said she could not disclose the business she has a partnership with. But she said the move allows Brown Eagle to expand its services to include food-grade storage.
Brown Eagle is “Amazon for chemicals”, Wilkes said, handling such things as packaging, bulk materials handling, warehousing and shipping. Seventy people now work for the business.
The beverage company will take up 110,000 square feet in the Port Allen warehouse.
Billy Bellefontaine, Brown Eagle president, said moving into food-grade storage opens up opportunities for the business.
“There’s a void in this region when it comes to high-quality food-grade storage facilities,” he said in a statement.