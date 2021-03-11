New unemployment claims across Louisiana dropped last week to 5,015, down from 6,981 one week before, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released on Thursday.
There also were another 1,175 new claims filed last week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a special federal program for the self-employed such as independent contractors, compared to 769 claims one week before.
There were 53,533 continuing existing unemployment claims across the state for the week ending Feb. 27, the latest state data available. The state paid $100.8 million for benefits for the week ending Feb. 27.
The state has administered $8 billion in unemployment benefits since March 2020. It has borrowed more than $133 million from the federal government to pay state benefits so far.
The state is facing a class action lawsuit filed last week regarding sluggish administration of the unemployment program which has allegedly been rife with errors for individual claims, according to the lawsuit. But the state has immunity from lawsuits against its own citizens and committed no wrongdoing, according to the attorney general's office.
Congress passed an extension for additional $300 in weekly payments coming from the federal government through Sept. 6 just before the additional payments would run out in mid-March. That is on top of the up to $247 per week unemployed residents may receive from the state.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission saw a spike in new unemployment claims after the first round of additional $300 in federal benefits as many individuals filed new claims erroneously. Previous guidance from the state agency suggested that most individuals should not file new unemployment claims to access the federal benefits.