The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness plans to move some of its operations into a 70,000-square-foot space in the Bon Carré Business Center, making it the largest tenant in the property.
GOHSEP hopes to move into the building by mid-July, said Scott Macdonald, with Stirling Properties, which is handling leasing for the business park. Between 250 to 275 employees will work in the space, which will be spread across three floors.
“This is a deal that’s been in the making for quite some time,” Macdonald said.
The agency liked some of the features in Bon Carré, including the available parking, the centralized location and the fact that the space allows for different divisions to have their own segments.
Bon Carré was redeveloped on the site of the former Bon Marche Mall after the shopping center closed in 1990. EdgePWR, based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, bought the 712,000-square-foot center on Florida Boulevard in December 2020 for $8 million.
GOHSEP is moving its hazard mitigation and public assistance operations out of the former Maison Blanche building on Main Street into Bon Carré, said Mike Steele, a spokesman for the department.
Several factors led to the move. GOHSEP’s headquarters are nearby on Independence Boulevard, so the closeness is a benefit when there are meetings going on during a disaster, Steele said.
GOHSEP also shares the Maison Blanche space with FEMA, so for the agency to have its own space makes access easier for employees working extended hours.
GOHSEP is the second tenant to move into Bon Carré after the EdgePWR sale. The Volunteers of America leased a 20,000-square-foot space in late 2021, Macdonald said.
Other potential tenants are eyeing the space, including technology companies, medical businesses, general office and warehouse space, he said. They are all interested in taking up between 20,000 to 40,000 square feet of space.
“Hopefully, this will be a starting point,” Macdonald said.