Level Homes said it has purchased 20 lots in the Conway mixed-use development for $1.2 million and plans to start building houses on the land in August.
Level said it will offer nine different floorplans for the lots, ranging in size from 1,450 square feet to more than 2,200 square feet. The homes will start at $260,000.
Ryan Engquist, president of Level, said Conway is a well-planned community with growth potential. The company has an option to buy additional lots as the development progresses.
“With the planned amenities, outdoor recreation and walkable attractions, we feel confident that we will be able to provide our customers with a high quality home in a community that has lasting value,” Engquist said in a statement.
Conway is being developed by Southern Lifestyle Development off of La. 44 in Gonzales. The development will feature 950 lots on 355 acres at prices ranging from $200,000 to more than $400,000. Amenities include 46 acres of lakes, jogging trails, multiple playgrounds, a community clubhouse, retail space and a Town Square where art shows, concerts and events will be held free to the public.