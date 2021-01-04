Bistro Byronz has signed a lease to move into the former White Star Market space on the first floor of the Square 46 development.
The restaurant will close its Mid City location at 5412 Government St. on Jan. 16 and reopen in the new space at the end of the second quarter.
“This is a great opportunity for us to take that next step,” said Emelie Alton, chief executive officer of Byronz Restaurant Family LLC, which includes the Mid City, Willow Grove and Mandeville locations of Bistro Byronz and Pizza Byronz. This will be the third Government Street location for the restaurant, which got its start in the 1980s as Byronz Sandwich Shop at the corner of Government and South Eugene.
Bistro Byronz reopened in 2005 as a neighborhood family restaurant.
Details are still being finalized, but Alton said Bistro Byronz will take up about three-quarters of the nearly 6,000-square-foot space that had been occupied by White Star. An outdoor dining area will be created between the two buildings in Square 46.
Bistro Byronz current restaurant has a 4,300 square feet, so the new space will be slightly smaller, Alton said. Mid City employees will be shifted to other locations while the new space is being renovated.
The White Star food hall was one of the first local restaurants to close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It shut down on March 31, but some tenants, such as Gov’t Taco, Reve Coffee Lab and ThaiHey Thaifood, have since opened freestanding locations.