The Advocate’s Baton Rouge Economic Outlook Summit 2022 was held Thursday morning. Here are six things we learned:
There’s more optimism about the future.
The local economy is steadily recovering from the massive job losses that happened in spring 2020, when businesses were shut down to control the spread of the COVID pandemic and many people were scared to leave the house for fear of contracting the disease. Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said the local unemployment rate in November was 3.5% lower than what it was in February 2020. To view BRAC's 2022 economic outlook, click here.
Local petrochemical plants are getting ready to implement millions of dollars in expansions that had been on the books, but got pushed back due to the pandemic and a decline in worldwide demand, said Lela Mae Wilkes, chief executive office of Brown Eagle, a local logistics company.
“When they implement these expansions, it will be a huge boom for Louisiana and the Baton Rouge area,” she said.
But a lack of workers remains an issue
There are currently 44,000 job vacancies posted by local businesses, Knapp said. The guiding light for employers needs to think of new and creative ways to attract workers, beyond just putting a classified ad in the newspaper, he said.
“Right now, we can still get applicants,” Wilkes said. “But if they come to work and hear about another job paying a little more, they will leave and go to that other job. That increases turnover and the costs of training and doing business.”
Wilkes said retaining employees will only get tougher later this year, when Amazon opens its fulfillment center at the former Cortana Mall site. About 1,000 people will work at the facility. Businesses will have to raise wages and offer improved benefits to keep up, she said.
COVID is making it hard for businesses to predict the future and that’s affecting the commercial real estate market.
People are living around COVID, but the uncertainty around the disease and potential outbreaks is making it hard for businesses to project how things will look in the next few years, said Jonathan Walker, senior commercial sales and leasing executive at Maestri-Murell.
“There are more short-term leases because its hard to predict what your business will look like three, five or 10 years from now,” he said.
The office market is at a low point, because companies don’t know if they need more space to keep employees socially distanced or if they need less space and can let staff work from home. That uncertainty has reduced demand for large Class A office buildings, like those found downtown or on Essen Lane.
In commercial real estate, there’s less of a demand for stores that sell goods because so much shopping has shifted online. Instead, Walker said the tenants who want commercial space are urgent care clinics, businesses focused on wellness, service businesses and drive-through restaurants.
Small business are having trouble getting access to capital.
There’s been an increase in demand for start-up funds as more people have tried to launch companies during the pandemic, said Will M. Campbell Jr., director of b1Bank Foundation.
“There are a lot of companies needing that capital to get a business off the ground,” he said. “But if you have less than two years experience, three years experience it’s hard to get qualified.”
It’s a cautious balance to give start-ups access to the money they need, but not cause them to grow so quickly they can’t manage their cash flow. “The nightmare is you give a company too much money and they do a lot of damage to themselves,” Campbell said.
Major oil and gas companies are looking to reduce their carbon footprint.
Energy and petrochemical companies are under pressure from investors and international regulatory agreements to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other carbon compounds, said Greg Upton, associate research professor at the LSU Center for Energy Studies.
“Decarbonization is an important when it comes to competitiveness,” he said.
This has a potential to be a major economic driver in south Louisiana. Air Products announced plans for a $4.5 billion clean energy facility in Ascension Parish that would capture carbon dioxide and pump it into wells. Gron Fuels is considering building a $9.2 billion renewable diesel plant at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge. There are multiple solar plants proposed for the area.
“International demand provides that growth for us,” Upton said.
Businesses need to focus on having a healthier workforce: The COVID pandemic has exposed how unhealthy so many Louisiana residents are, said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Employee wellness needs to be more than just getting workers to exercise.
“If you want a healthier workforce, you need to bring younger workers into the health care system earlier,” she said.
This involves things like making sure 20 to 25-year-olds get hypertension screenings to make sure they don’t have conditions that could take them out of the workforce earlier.
Because COVID shows no signs of going away, O’Neal said companies need to find ways to anticipate future surges and reduce worker absenteeism. Finding skilled workers is already a problem, so there’s not a cache of workers available to swing into action when employees are out sick. Taking proactive measures, like making sure an office has adequate ventilation and places for employees to eat outside is important.
The biggest thing businesses can do is tell workers about the need for them to get vaccinated and boosted. If multiple employees are out with COVID that puts stress on the remaining workers.
“I want the person who helps my workload to be at work,” O’Neal said.
Companies need to tell workers that the vaccines make things safer for them, for their coworkers, for customers and for the whole business, she said.