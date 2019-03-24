Horticulture event set for ornamentals
The annual Margie Jenkins Azalea Garden Lecture Series and Industry Open House will be held at the LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 4 at 21549 Old Covington Highway, La. 1067, east of Hammond.
The educational event is planned for ornamental horticulture industry professionals, including nursery growers, retail garden center owners, landscape contractors and landscape maintenance managers and their employees. Master Gardeners can attend.
Registration starts at 8 a.m., and a self-guided tour begins at 8:30.
A tour of the Margie Jenkins Azalea Garden and the Piney Woods Garden will showcase several woody ornamental collections, such as Japanese maples, magnolias, sasanquas and azaleas. An AgCenter commercial horticulture specialist and station staff will be available in the garden areas for questions.
A lecture at 10 a.m. in the lab building will feature discussions about designing and managing landscape sites with native plants and an update on the Louisiana Super Plants program.
An optional tour after lunch will feature a native grass establishment study in the urban forest area.
Registration is free, but a reservation is preferred at https://bit.ly/2HmA2Ef.
La. Water Conference scheduled April 15-16
The 13th annual Louisiana Water Conference is being held April 15-16 in the Dalton Woods Auditorium at LSU's Energy, Coast & Environment Building in Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana Geological Survey, LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Water Resources Research Institute are co-hosting the conference.
The conference disseminates information on water-related research and activities within and around Louisiana, promotes education and public awareness of Louisiana’s freshwater resources and engages water-use sectors.
The conference will offer certificates of continuing education units and 1 PDH Ethics for professional geoscientists and engineers.
The registration fee is $90 for professionals and $10, students. Information and registration are at https://easychair.org/cfp/LAWater2019.
Transportation groups plans safety seminar
The Louisiana Motor Transport Association has partnered with the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration on a seminar that provides an overview of complying with safety regulations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10 at the Baton Rouge Marriott Hotel, 5500 Hilton Ave.
The seminar is geared toward a company's safety, dispatch and shop managers, driver trainers, and all levels of an organization that engage with the Department of Transportation on a regular basis.
A Louisiana division federal program specialist will lead the seminar. Topics include driver qualifications; hours of service; personal conveyance; compliance safety accountability; vehicle inspection and maintenance.
The cost for LMTA members is $99 and nonmembers, $149. Information and registration are at www.lmta.la.
Oil, gas symposium providing industry updates
The Louisiana Oil and Gas Symposium 2019 is being held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17 in the Dalton J. Woods Auditorium at LSU's Energy, Coast & Environment Building in Baton Rouge.
The conference is being presented by the Louisiana Geological Survey and LSU's Center for Energy Studies.
Scientists, engineers and policy makers from a range of disciplines will discuss the state of the oil and gas industry in Louisiana and its interaction with the ecosystem.
Topics include updates on the upstream oil and gas industry in the morning with discussions on south Louisiana and offshore activity, shale and chalk plays in Louisiana and oilfield services. Afternoon discussions will focus on environmental issues and remediation with updates on CO2 capture, utilization and storage and its feasibility in Louisiana; conventional vs. unconventional oil and gas long term; water issues with unconventional oil and gas; opportunities to restore Louisiana's dredged canals; and coastal erosion lawsuits.
Information and registration are at www.lsu.edu/lgs/conferences/laoilgas2019/index.php.
Minority business conference, expo set
The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its second annual Minority Business Conference & Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 at the Belle of Baton Rouge Atrium, 103 France St., in Baton Rouge.
The event, with a theme of "Break Through to Success," is free and open to the public, with community registration starting at 8:30 a.m. The Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University is collaborating on the event.
"Our chamber is still relatively new, and we are working hard to be sure this year’s event reflects our desire to address the needs of small minority businesses in the capital area,” said Troy Lee, event coordinator.
The conference will include workshops, panel discussions with audience question-and-answer periods, a fitness session, entertainment and vendors. It also will feature a guest with a national perspective on business development. Sponsor, vendor and conference information are at www.brmbcc.org.
The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization serving Ascension, East and West Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Iberville and Livingston parishes.
Investar Bank opens Central branch
Investar Bank has opened a Central branch at 8759 Sullivan Road, Baton Rouge.
The branch for Central is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Investar Bank, based in Baton Rouge, operates 24 branches, including three branches acquired on March 1, serving southeast Louisiana and southeast Texas. It had total assets of about $1.8 billion as of Dec. 31.
Northshore job fair scheduled in Slidell
The 2019 Northshore Spring Forward Job Fair hosted by Greater New Orleans & Northshore – Tri-Parish Works Business & Career Solutions and the Harbor Center will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 4 at 100 Harbor Center Blvd. in Slidell.
The job fair is free and connects job seekers to employers. A visit to the Lagniappe Jobs table to drop off a résumé ensures that job seekers receive additional guidance during and after the job fair. Job seekers need to dress professionally; a number of employers will be interviewing on-site and making job offers at the job fair.
Job seekers are encouraged to register at www.triparishworks.net/events and will receive additional insider tips and a complete list of all of the job openings a few days before the event.