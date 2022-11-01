The former Chase Bank branch on Government Street has been sold for $913,000 to local landowner Phil Witter.
North Corporate Properties LLC, a company that lists Witter as president, bought the bank branch at 3012 Government St., according to documents filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.
Chase closed the branch a year or so ago, as more customers shifted toward online banking and away from entering brick-and-mortar branches.
Cade Bogan, an agent with Beau Box Real Estate who represented Chase in the deal, said the bank will lease back the two ATMs that sit on the nearly 1 acre site.
North Corporate Properties filed a permit Monday to occupy the building as office space.
But Duane Griffon, an agent with Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, who represented the buyer, said no decision has been made yet on what will be done with the nearly 4,000-square-foot building.