Work has begun clearing land for the Dijon Drive extension project within the Baton Rouge Health District that will connect several major hospital projects.
Officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at 11 a.m. for the project.
The Dijon Drive extension, off Essen lane, will be completed in two phases, according to the Health District. The first phase will begin at Essen Lane, following Ward's Creek and ending near the new Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, which is under construction off Interstate 10.
The second phase is included in the MovEBR program, part of a tax proposal by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. That phase will extend the road along Ward's Creek past the Baton Rouge General Medical Center to Bluebonnet Boulevard.