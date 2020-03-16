Some Capital One branches throughout the state are temporarily closing this week as concerns over the new coronavirus continue to grow.

Capital One announced Monday morning that 12 branches in Louisiana will be closed immediately in response to COVID-19.

"During these uncertain times, we are committed to both serving our customers and ensuring the health and well-being of our communities," a Capital One spokesperson said in a release.

92 branches will remain open to serve banking customers.

"To minimize health risks from the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the decision to temporarily close select branch servicing by closing certain select locations and all Capital One Cafés. Our Capital One ATMs will remain open 24/7 and we are committed to ensuring customers continue to have access to critical banking services like teller and cash transactions. We also strongly encourage customers to use Capital One’s digital tools and other resources for self-service banking and around the clock account access. While we have not had a confirmed case in any of our Cafés or branches, we believe these are the right steps to take to maintain essential banking access while also helping prevent the spread of the virus and supporting the well-being of our customers, associates and communities."

Additional information, including which branches are temporarily closed, can be found on Capital One's website here.

