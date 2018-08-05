LSU Health among study participants
LSU Health New Orleans is among 12 universities and health care entities conducting a large-scale, multi-institutional study to help determine why black men are at higher risk for developing aggressive prostate cancer and dying from it.
The $26.5 million study is funded by the National Cancer Institute, the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
The researchers will investigate the genetic and environmental factors that could contribute to the development and course of prostate cancer in black men. Those include behaviors, social stressors, socioeconomic status and environment, education, and life events such as discrimination.
According to the National Cancer Institute, black men have about a 15 percent chance of developing prostate cancer, compared with about a 10 percent chance for white men, black men are more likely to be diagnosed with disease that grows and spreads rapidly; and the death rate is more than two times higher than that of white men.
“In a city whose African-American population is nearly 60 percent, we are acutely aware of the importance of this research,” said Dr. Xiao-Cheng Wu, professor and director of the Louisiana Tumor Registry at LSU Health New Orleans School of Public Health. “We are highly motivated to work with our colleagues to find solutions to address this disparity.”
LSU Health New Orleans will recruit Louisiana participants diagnosed with prostate cancer, collect biological samples and coordinate data to obtain neighborhood characteristics to study social determinants. The Keck School of Medicine of USC will lead the study.
Construction course enrollment starts
Enrollment is underway through Aug. 27 for a six-week course for small and emerging construction firms.
The Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute course will be offered live via interactive distance-learning from Sept. 10 to Oct. 17; sessions are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Classroom locations are available statewide.
The program prepares participants for the business and law portions of contractor licensing exams, while building a foundation for operating in the construction industry.
Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System developed the program to meet the needs of a growing construction industry.
Register at opportunitylouisiana.com/lcai. Follow “The Process” instructions on the right side of the web page to register through Fletcher Technical Community College.
Session topics include the bid process, contract management, estimating, equipment management, scheduling, occupational safety, risk management, financial and business management, bonding and access to capital, certifications and available resources, entrepreneurship training and collaborating with state agencies.
Cost for the program is $200 and includes materials.
Core office focusing on disaster recovery
Core Construction has opened an office in Baton Rouge to focus on disaster recovery construction contracts.
Core Disaster Services LLC will be the disaster recovery division for Core nationwide, working in hurricane, tornado and flood-ravaged communities across the United States.
Brad Roberts, president of Core Construction’s Louisiana office in Metairie, will be president of the new company. He will be supported by Vice President Mickey Ludlam. They anticipate hiring more than 20 project managers and superintendents across Louisiana and Texas.
Core Construction of Metairie is now led by Kyle Culverhouse as president. Culverhouse, a 22-year veteran of the construction industry, was executive vice president.
Core Construction is a national general contractor and construction management company with 18 offices in eight states, with over 1,200 employees and annual revenues exceeding $1 billion. Core’s Louisiana office in Metairie has been operating here since 2010, and grosses over $100 million in average annual revenue.
RoyOMartin investing $8 million in facility
RoyOMartin will invest $8 million at its Chopin plywood and solid wood plant to install a new dry kiln designed to increase timber production.
The company also will connect to natural gas pipelines, increase log in-feed and out-feed capacity, expand the facility’s shipping and finishing area and undergo other modernization efforts, CEO Roy O. Martin III and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced.
The investment will create 14 jobs, with an average annual salary of more than $46,800, plus benefits.
RoyOMartin, headquartered in Alexandria, is the trade name of Martco LLC, which operates the Natchitoches Parish plant. The facility already employs 680 workers and uses 1.1 million tons of Louisiana pine timber annually. It opened in 1996 with 330 employees. The facility also employs 25 foresters and technicians at its district office on-site.
The state is providing an incentive package that includes a performance-based, forgivable loan of $350,000 from the state’s Economic Development Award Program. Additionally, RoyOMartin is expected to participate in the state’s Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
Statewide, RoyOMartin and Martco employ about 1,100 people, with another plant in Oakdale.
Brightway office opens on Highland
Brightway, The Ingram Agency has opened at 5241 Highland Road in Baton Rouge.
The agency offers home, condo, renters, auto, flood, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, boat, all-terrain vehicle, life and umbrella insurance policies from insurance brands including Bankers, Burns and Wilcox, Dixon Wells, Foremost, Hagerty, Progressive and Safeco.
Agency owner Richard Ingram is a U.S. Army combat veteran with 10 years of experience recently serving in management and executive positions in the energy and insurance industries.
Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country, with more than $535 million in annualized written premiums.
Sears Hometown outlet store opens
Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. is opening a store at 2001 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Suite 200, in Lafayette.
Sears Outlet stores average 16,000 square feet and provide customers in-store and online access to new, one-of-a-kind, discontinued, reconditioned, overstocked and cosmetically blemished products — including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, mattresses, sporting goods and tools.
The stores are locally owned and operated. As of May 5, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. and its dealers and franchisees operated 882 stores across all 50 states as well as in Puerto Rico and Bermuda.
Hours for the store are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Downtown BR group plans conference
The Downtown Business Association of Baton Rouge will hold a daylong conference on Aug. 16 at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
The conference is free to attend for association member companies and opens at 8 a.m. with an exhibition and breakfast ahead of sessions that start at 9 a.m. Topics include a panel discussion on businesses and events working together to create a tourist destination; bridging the digital divide in media; being a better leader; downtown; digital sales tools; and cybersecurity.
The conference will be followed by team building games at 13th Gate's Escape, followed by a happy hour at Cane Land Distilling Co.
Registration and information are at downtownbr.org.
Starting business workshop scheduled
A workshop titled "Simple Steps to Starting Your Business" is being offered by the SCORE Baton Rouge chapter from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Main Library at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
The workshop is free. Registration is at batonrougearea.score.org
Joe's Cafe opens Terrytown location
Joe’s Cafe has opened at 857 Terry Parkway in Terrytown.
The location offers a full breakfast, lunch, donut and specialty coffee menu. Dessert options include handmade apple fritters, buttermilk drops, cinnamon rolls, Texas donuts, eclairs, beignets, petit fours, turtles, maple bacon logs and muffins.
Hours are from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. dine-in or drive-thru. Extended hours, video poker and a kosher menu are planned.
Owners are James and Justin Armand.
Joe's has five locations, with another set to open in the fall or winter. Joe’s Café has been in business for 30 years, started by James and Stacey Armand with their first donut shop on Lapalco Boulevard.