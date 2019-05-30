The state plans to invest in a $20 million rail project inside its Port Allen footprint at Port of Greater Baton Rouge to transport commodities from farmers to export vessels, such as barges, that send goods along the Mississippi River.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the deal alongside Louis Dreyfus Co. leaders in West Baton Rouge Parish. The money will pay for four rail tracks deeper inside the port to reach Louis Dreyfus Co.'s grain elevator, which ships on average up to 6 million metric tons each year. Louis Dreyfus Co. has about 80 employees on the site.
The Port of Greater Baton Rouge is already overseeing nearly $60 million in rail infrastructure projects expected to increase the volume of commodity traffic, such as corn, grain and soybeans among other goods, in anticipation of future tenants.
One year before, Union Pacific Railroad constructed a $12 million interchange track, which increased the potential volume of rail cars from 45 to 110 attached to a single train.