Rolfe McCollister Jr., who co-founded Baton Rouge Business Report nearly 40 years ago, announced he will sell the multimedia publishing company and retire at the end of the year.
Julio Melara, who became chief executive officer of the company in 2016, will acquire Louisiana Business Inc. LBI publishes several magazines and online publications, including Business Report, 225, inRegister and Daily Report. The company also sponsors business events, including the Louisiana Business Symposium and Top 100 luncheon.
Business Report was launched in September 1982 by McCollister and his late father. In a statement, McCollister said he has enjoyed telling the stories of business in metro Baton Rouge and covering the issues that matter to the community.
"I am very grateful for the community support and extraordinarily proud of what our talented team has accomplished. God has blessed me and my family and I am looking forward to time with them,” he said. “We love Baton Rouge and that’s always been our corporate vision: ‘A company of excellence, innovation and impact every day.’”
Melara, who became a partner in LBI 25 years ago, will take over as president and chairman of Business Report.
“I look forward to building on our foundation of 40 years and taking us into the future with the innovation that is so much a part of our DNA,” Melara said. “I am more committed than ever to this company’s core values of excellence, integrity, innovation, being people focused and giving back to the community that supports us.”