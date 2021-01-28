A Baton Rouge investor has purchased the former North American Auto Group dealership on Airline Highway for $1.2 million and plans to put a business that sells 18-wheelers there.
Jamal Roman of Baton Rouge purchased the property at 9977 Airline in a deal that closed Wednesday, said Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate. Hebert represented Roman in the deal.
The seller was Gonzales-based North American Auto Group, which bought the 1.2 acre site in 2015 for $1.1 million. North American Auto Group purchased the land from Hamid Ghassemi, the former owner of the Import One used car dealership. Ghassemi has been charged with first-degree murder, along with three other men, in the alleged murder-for-hire of his former wife, Taherah Ghassemi. He has pled not guilty to the charges and is being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison while awaiting trial.