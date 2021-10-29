Fourteen top developments built locally over the past three years were recognized Thursday night by the Baton Rouge Growth Coalition.
The awards honor developments that are "raising the bar" on development in Baton Rouge, through smart growth principles and finding interesting ways of reusing properties. Thirty-three developments were nominated for the awards, which are normally presented every two years. Because of the COVID pandemic, the 2020 awards were delayed a year.
Award winners are the @Highland office building at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road; the Artisan Hill development at Bluebonnet and Jefferson Highway; the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Gonzales; the BTR Jet Center at Baton Rouge Metro Airport; the Brother Donnan Berry Student Center at Catholic High School; the Gonzales All Abilities Field/Team of Dreams Field; the H2Bravo Headquarters Building in the Magnolia Ridge Apartments on Highland Road; Jefferson Terrace Elementary School; Ochsner Medical Complex - The Grove; the Parcel 21 residential development in the Country Club of Louisiana; Rouzan Traditional Neighborhood Development; Sawgrass Point apartments in Gonzales; The Mercantile office park on Bluebonnet and the home of Len and Becky Walker.
Three other awards were presented: the Gonzales All Abilities Field/Team of Dreams Field won the People's Choice Award; Davis Rhorer, the late longtime head of the Downtown Development District, won the Quality of Life Award for enhancing the quality of life for residents; and the late Walter Comeaux, who founded Commerce Title, was honored with the Heritage Award.