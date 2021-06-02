A Houston-based clean energy distributor has acquired a Port Allen liquified natural gas production facility.
Stabilis Solutions announced the acquisition of the NuBlu Energy facility Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Stabilis said it will boost annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by $2.5 million to $3 million.
The NuBlu plant opened in 2018 and has a production capacity of 30,000 gallons per day. The $11 million plant was built on 19 acres of undeveloped land in the 3400 block of South Riverview Road, south of U.S. Highway 190.
Stabilis said the acquisition will allow it to expand its marine refueling operations to customers across the Gulf Coast. The move increases the company’s production capacity by 30% and Stabilis said it will be able to sell all of the LNG immediately to existing customers.
”The facility’s location is ideal to meet the growing clean energy needs of our customers in the Gulf Coast region,” said Jim Reddinger, president and chief executive officer of Stabilis, in a statement. “In addition, it currently supports North America’s largest LNG-powered offshore service vessel fleet located in Port Fourchon.”