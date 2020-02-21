Studyville, a tutoring lounge for junior high and high school students, is opening in Perkins Rowe in time for the 2020-21 school year.
The locally owned business will take up nearly 3,400 square feet next to Neubody Cryotherapy. It’s going into a space that hasn’t had tenants before.
Studyville will offer tutoring, homework help, group study, essay preparation, college admission counseling, standardized test preparation and project help to students. According to the company website, the service will be available for between $200 and $250 a month, with private tutoring sessions going for between $30 to $40 per half-hour.
Amanda Vincent, chief executive officer of Studyville, said the business will allow teens to do their homework in a safe, distraction-free environment with access to tutors. “Busy students can drop in any time between after-school activities or on weekends to get on-demand help with their schoolwork,” Vincent said.