Farmers across Louisiana can continue using products that contain dicamba, a benzoic acid used as an herbicide, despite a recent court ruling that blocks fertilizer companies from selling the product.
Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain sent a statement to the U.S. Court of Appeals Ninth Circuit in California, which blocked three Environmental Protection Agency registrations for dicamba several days ago.
"Dicamba is still available for use in Louisiana as currently labeled and will continue to be until ordered to stop," Strain said in a news release.
The commissioner is requesting an emergency exemption for Louisiana farmers, especially those who have already planted crops and expect to use the herbicide soon. The herbicide is used on corn, wheat, soybean and cotton crops.
Dicamba has been found to drift from one field to another in some states, including Louisiana, LSU researchers found. The issue with the drift is that crops, which are not genetically modified to be sprayed with dicamba herbicides, can kill the plant.
The court ruling impacts Bayer AG, BASF and Corteva.
Bayer AG's XtendiMax herbicide registration was impacted by the ruling and the company has paused the sale of it as part of its Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System products.
Bayer operates a manufacturing plant in Luling, which produces dicamba products and was expanded in recent years to meet market demand for those products. Bayer denies that the court case is related to its operations in Luling.
“We strongly disagree with the ruling and are assessing our next steps," said Chris Loder, spokesperson for Bayer. "We will also await direction from the EPA on actions it may take in response to the ruling."
The company doesn't expect to stop producing the herbicide as a result of the ruling.
BASF manufactures Engenia herbicide, which is impacted by the court ruling but it doesn't produce the chemical in Louisiana. BASF is able to sell other dicamba-based products and is "assessing all legal options available to challenge the Ninth Circuit Order."
The EPA announced that it was "disappointed" with the court's decision and has been "overwhelmed with letters and calls from farmers nationwide."
"This ruling implicates millions of acres of crops, millions of dollars already spent by farmers, and the food and fiber Americans across the country rely on to feed their families," according to its statement. "EPA is assessing all avenues to mitigate the impact of the court’s decision on farmers."