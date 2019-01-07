Shell Chemical LP has started production on the fourth alpha olefins unit at its Geismar manufacturing plant, the company said Monday.
The $717 million project was announced in 2015, and brings total alpha olefins production up 425,000 tonnes per year, to 1.3 million. Shell broke ground on the project nearly three years ago.
"Our team delivered this world-class expansion project safely, on time and within budget," Grant van't Hoff, executive vice president for Shell's global chemicals business, said in a statement.
Alpha olefins are ingredients in products including laundry detergents, motor oils and hand soaps.
Shell built several new pieces of infrastructure as part of the expansion, including a new water cooling tower, a significant expansion of the site's rail loading capabilities and repurposing a previously idled tank farm.
The project created 2,000 construction jobs and 20 permanent jobs, Shell said.