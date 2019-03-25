Aerials.092713
Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING --Construction at Methanex methanol plant site along Hwy. 3115 in Geismar, near Williams Olefins, L.L.C, in an aerial photo taken Sept. 26, 2013.

The largest shareholder in Methanex has nominated four candidates to the company's board of directors as part of a dispute over the company's plans to build a third methanol plant in Geismar. 

M&G Investments, a London-based asset manager, said Methanex recently told the group it may build a billion-dollar Geismar methanol plant without a strategic partner, a move M&G said would be "financially reckless." M&G said it is not typically an activist investor. 

"However, in this situation we feel so strongly about the refusal of the Methanex board to rule out the investment in Geismar 3 without a strategic partner that we feel we have no other choice," M&G wrote in a letter to Methanex shareholders. 

Methanex announced last year it was considering building the billion-dollar Geismar plant, and said it preferred to do it with a strategic partner. M&G is the firm's largest shareholder at 16.5 percent. 

The director candidates are Lawrence Cunningham, a professor at the George Washington University Law School; Paul Dobson, interim CEO of Hydro One Ltd.; Patrice Merrin, a corporate director of several companies; and Kevin Rodgers, a financial consultant. 

