The largest shareholder in Methanex has nominated four candidates to the company's board of directors as part of a dispute over the company's plans to build a third methanol plant in Geismar.
M&G Investments, a London-based asset manager, said Methanex recently told the group it may build a billion-dollar Geismar methanol plant without a strategic partner, a move M&G said would be "financially reckless." M&G said it is not typically an activist investor.
"However, in this situation we feel so strongly about the refusal of the Methanex board to rule out the investment in Geismar 3 without a strategic partner that we feel we have no other choice," M&G wrote in a letter to Methanex shareholders.
Methanex announced last year it was considering building the billion-dollar Geismar plant, and said it preferred to do it with a strategic partner. M&G is the firm's largest shareholder at 16.5 percent.
The director candidates are Lawrence Cunningham, a professor at the George Washington University Law School; Paul Dobson, interim CEO of Hydro One Ltd.; Patrice Merrin, a corporate director of several companies; and Kevin Rodgers, a financial consultant.